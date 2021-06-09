Left Menu

NHAI debars Lion Engineering Consultants from engagement in NHAI projects for 6 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:28 IST
NHAI debars Lion Engineering Consultants from engagement in NHAI projects for 6 months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has debarred Lion Engineering Consultants in association with Synergy Engineering Group from engagement in any NHAI project for six months.

NHAI said the firm was engaged for consultancy services of authority engineer for supervision of 4-laning of Barhi-Hazaribagh section in Jharkhand.

The company failed to perform the assigned duties while delivering services for the project as well as executing the provisions made in the contract agreement, NHAI added.

A show cause notice was issued to the firm on account of deficiencies in consultancy services, it said.

NHAI said it relies on the consultants for maintaining quality and supervision of the projects.

The Authority added that it had warned all the consultants to perform duties strictly as per the terms of reference (ToR) to ensure good quality of work and were told that otherwise, strict action will be taken against all deficient consultants.

Earlier, Theme Engineering Services Pvt Ltd was also debarred by NHAI for six months for poor quality works.

NHAI said it has launched quality checking drive where all the projects are being checked by special teams of experts being sent from headquarters.

These expert teams are also checking the performance of consultants who are supposed to monitor the construction quality, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021