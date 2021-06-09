Left Menu

Delhi's peak power demand soars to 6,185 MW, highest so far this summer

Delhi's peak power demand soars to 6,185 MW, highest so far this summer
Amid sultry weather and easing of the Covid lockdown, Delhi's peak power demand soared to 6,185 MW on Wednesday, the highest so far this summer, discom officials said.

At 31.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded the highest minimum temperature so far this year on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the national capital's peak power demand was 6,185 MW at 2:45 PM, the highest so far this summer.

The peak demand stood at 5,559 MW on Monday, the first day of the second phase of the unlocking process of the city. It was the first time that the power demand crossed the 5,000 MW-mark this season.

It soared further to 5,906 on Tuesday.

With an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, markets, standalone shops, etc., reopened and the Delhi Metro resumed operation after nearly a month on Monday.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power DDL recorded a peak power demand of 2,610 MW, 1,348 MW and 1,836 MW respectively, the officials said.

This year, Delhi's peak power demand is expected to be between 7,000 MW and 7,400 MW, considering the weather and the lockdown. Originally, it was expected to be around 7,900 MW, they said.

