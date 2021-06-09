Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:17 IST
Karnatkaa CM pulls up officials for snail's pace of Smart City Project in Bengaluru
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the slow progress of the Smart City Projects (SCP) in Bengaluru despite the commencement of monsoon.

The Chief Minister pulled up officials during a review meeting for the poor condition of 27 roads with piles of mud and craters on both sides of the roads hindering the vehicular movement.

''The monsoon has already set in and is expected to intensify in another two weeks.When are you going to complete the work?'' the CM asked the civic agency officials.

He said he has been observing that the incomplete road works in the Central Business District of Bengaluru was a hindrance to public as well as VIPs movement.

The Chief Engineer of the SCP assured the Chief Minister that the work would be completed by June 30.PTI GMS BN BALA GMS BN BALA

