PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:22 IST
Bengaluru Suburban Rail project tender in October
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
The tender process for the suburban Rail project will be set in motion in October with the project tender of a 25 km stretch between Baiyappanahalli and Chikkabanavara, authorities said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday reviewed the progress in the suburban rail and Metro Rail projects.

Later, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said the tender process for the suburban railway project will be completed by October.

The CM directed officials to complete the tender process within the stipulated time and take up works.

He said traffic congestion will be reduced drastically if the Bengaluru suburban rail project is completed swiftly.

The statement said the railway doubling project between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur (48 km); and Yeshwantpur and Channasandra (21.70 KM) works are underway.

It added that the tender for Rs 323 crore has been given.

Construction of 12 bridges has been completed and 20 bridge construction works are under progress, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

