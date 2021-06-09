Left Menu

In view of the IMDs warning about heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan region of Maharashtra between June 11 and 15, the state government on Wednesday requested the National Disaster Response Force NDRF to send 12 teams to five coastal districts.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:35 IST
Heavy rainfall warning: Maha govt requests NDRF to depute 12 teams in five coastal districts
In view of the IMD's warning about heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan region of Maharashtra between June 11 and 15, the state government on Wednesday requested the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to send 12 teams to five coastal districts. The State Disaster Management Authority of the state government requested the Commandant of the NDRF to depute the teams in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts by June 10 afternoon. The authority sought four NDRF teams in Ratnagiri district and two teams each in other districts, the official communication to the NDRF, which was shared to media by Palghar district collector Manik Gursal, said. ''Collectors of these districts are requested to make all logistical arrangements for the NDRF teams in consonance with the regulations of social distancing and sanitation as issued by the central and the state government,'' the request letter issued by K Suryakrishnamurty, Under Secretary of the Disaster Management Unit of the state government said.

