Odisha cabinet approves Rs 448-cr Biju expressway project

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CMO_Odisha)
The cabinet of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved 11 projects including the construction of the Rs 448.02-crore Biju expressway, a top official said.

The cabinet meeting was virtually chaired by Patnaik.

The proposals were placed by different departments.

Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said that the four-lane 174-km-long highway from Ghatipada in Nuapada district to Ampani in Kalahandi will not only enhance connectivity between southern and western Odisha but also boost economic growth as the government is parallelly working also to develop the Biju Express Economic corridor along the road.

The project will be developed in an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode and will have 17 minor bridges and 8 major bridges.

The cabinet also approved the construction of box drains between Patpola and Matrubhavan in Cuttack city, which frequently gets inundated during monsoon, at an estimated expenditure of Rs 450 crore.

The work is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2022, the chief secretary said.

