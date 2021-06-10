Vertical mixing, tradeable floor area ratio, green-blue factor in Delhi Master Plan draft-2041

The draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 put in public domain by the DDA on Wednesday introduces vertical mixing, tradeable floor area ratio and green-blue factor for the future-ready capital of the country.

The draft MPD-2041, encompassing the needs of the city in the next 20 years, prepared by the Delhi Development Authority(DDA) has been thrown open inviting suggestions and objections of public within the next 45 days.

Three significant additions to the development control norms in the draft MPD are vertical mixing, green-blue factor and tradeable floor area, or transferable development eight (TDR).

Development control norms are special provisions that regulate development within the framework of the land use plan and policies contained in the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD).

The norms envisage improvement in the quality of built and natural environment by promoting appropriate development on all sites in a city.

All development, extension, change of use, site alteration, relocation, reconstruction and any building or other structure will be governed by these norms.

''Mixed use development and vertical mixing of compatible uses within plots will be promoted in the city, facilitating availability of all services, work centres and homes within close vicinity of each other. This will facilitate self-sufficient isolation zones as required,'' the draft document said.

Vertical mixing is combination of different facilities or services within the same building or a plot. Generally, the lower floors have commercial set-ups such as retail stores and the upper floors are kept for private uses -- offices, residential units or guest houses, it said.

The provision of green-blue factor (BGF) aims to ensure and maintain desired levels of green and blue elements in new development projects.

This feature allows roof gardens, terrace gardens, green walls, landscaped structures in all development projects.

Under the TDR policy, non-utilised FAR (floor area ratio) is allowed to be used at other sites. The TDR will only be awarded where land or development rights are meant for a public purpose such as provision of essential infrastructure, regeneration of historic sites, housing for urban poor, the draft said.

The MPD–2041 has been prepared on GIS (geographic Information system) platform considering the existing ground conditions.

Delhi has been divided into 18 planning zones. In order to control the development, the areas have been identified into 27 use zones.

The use zones have been classified broadly in nine categories of land uses namely residential, commercial, industrial, recreational, transportation, utility, government, public and semi-public facilities and green belt and water body. PTI VIT AQS AQS

