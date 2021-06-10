Left Menu

11, including 8 children, killed, 7 injured in Mumbai house collapse

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 08:55 IST
11, including 8 children, killed, 7 injured in Mumbai house collapse
  • Country:
  • India

At least eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured after a single-storey house collapsed on another structure in Malwani area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Wednesday at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area, he said.

Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Eight children and three adults died in the incident, he said.

Three of the deceased, aged 8, 9 and 13, were identified so far, while the eight other victims were yet to be identified, the BMC official said.

Seven others were injured and the condition of one of them was critical, he said.

People rescued from under the debris were taken to nearby hospitals, he added.

According to civic and fire brigade officials, some people might still be trapped under the rubble and the search and rescue operations were on.

According to BMC officials, the house collapsed on another singole-storey structure. An adjoining three-storey building was also unstable, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021