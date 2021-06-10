Two lionesses of Tamil Nadu zoo test positive for COVID-19
Two lionesses of the Srinagar Anna Zoological Park in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, while a lion was found to have contracted the distemper virus, the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) here said Thursday.
Seven samples had been sent to the city-based institute from the zoo for testing.
''Of the samples of seven animals (four tigers and three lions) from the Tamil Nadu zoo, one lioness tested positive for SARS CoV-2 and distemper virus, one lioness for SARS CoV-2, and one lion tested positive for distemper virus,'' IVRI Joint Director K P Singh said.
All four tigers have tested negative for both the viruses, he said.
A report is being sent to the zoo authorities in Tamil Nadu, Singh added.
