Mumbai: NCB seizes over 2 kg cannabis sent from Canada

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 2.2 kg of ''multi-strain'' cannabis buds, collectively worth over Rs one crore, at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in south Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The parcel of cannabis was sent from Whittier in Canada to Mumbai with ''emergency food supply'' mentioned on the box, he said.

The authorities of the Mumbai unit of the NCB have launched a search for the person, who was to receive the parcel, he said. "Based on specific inputs, the NCB team conducted an operation on Tuesday at the foreign post office, where they found a parcel of multi-strain buds of cannabis concealed in a blue carton box," he said.

The banned drug was kept in five silver packets with "Mountain House 05 day emergency food supply'' mentioned on the box, he said. "The price of these multi-strain buds or nuggets ranges between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 per gram in the illicit market," the official said. The foreign post office is located very close to the NCB's Mumbai zonal office in the Ballard Estate area. The NCB registered a case in this connection and the operation is on to nab the person who was to receive it, he said. Cannabis strains are either pure or hybrid varieties of the plant genus cannabis, the official said, adding that varieties are developed to intensify specific characteristics of the plant or to differentiate the strain for the purposes of marketing or to make it more effective as a drug.

