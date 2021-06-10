Germany hopes G7 will make clear commitment against protectionism

Germany hopes G7 members will make a "clear commitment" against protectionism and for more international co-operation at a summit in England this weekend, a government representative said on Thursday.

The declaration from the summit, which is due to take place from Friday-Sunday, is expected to include statements on pandemic control and climate change, the representative said.

