Left Menu

BJP wants Navi Mumbai airport to be named after late PWP leader

Amid a proposal to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the BJP on Thursday formed a human chain in Alibaug town in Maharashtras Raigad district to press for its demand to give late PWP leader D B Patils name to the project.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:17 IST
BJP wants Navi Mumbai airport to be named after late PWP leader
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a proposal to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the BJP on Thursday formed a human chain in Alibaug town in Maharashtra's Raigad district to press for its demand to give late PWP leader D B Patil's name to the project. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the nodal government agency for the project, had earlier passed a resolution to name the project after Bal Thackeray.

However, the BJP is against that proposal. On Thursday, the saffron party formed the human chain to press for its demand to name the airport after D B Patil. The local unit of the BJP formed the human chain from the Raigad district collectorate in Alibaug town, in which around 200 workers and leaders participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021