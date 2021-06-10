BJP wants Navi Mumbai airport to be named after late PWP leader

Amid a proposal to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the BJP on Thursday formed a human chain in Alibaug town in Maharashtra's Raigad district to press for its demand to give late PWP leader D B Patil's name to the project. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the nodal government agency for the project, had earlier passed a resolution to name the project after Bal Thackeray.

However, the BJP is against that proposal. On Thursday, the saffron party formed the human chain to press for its demand to name the airport after D B Patil. The local unit of the BJP formed the human chain from the Raigad district collectorate in Alibaug town, in which around 200 workers and leaders participated.

