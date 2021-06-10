Heard loud sound on my house, thought it was cyclone, says Mumbai building collapse survivor

A woman, who survived the building collapse incident in Mumbai’s Malwani, on Thursday said she heard some loud sound on her house, located next to the ill-fated building, thinking that it was caused due to a cyclone. Sensing trouble, the woman tried to rush out of her house, but got trapped under the debris of a wall that fell on her, although she was rescued later.

Eleven people, including eight children, were killed and seven others injured after two floors of the three-storey building collapsed on a single-storey house in Malwani area late on Wednesday night.

Rubina Shaikh, a widow, stays in the house positioned adjacent to the building along with her two sons.

Shaikh, who is in her fifties, said that when the incident occurred around 11 pm, both her sons were out and she was cooking.

''I heard a loud sound of something falling and found a stone on the roof of my house,'' she said.

“I first thought it was a cyclone. But by the time I could run out of my house, I got stuck under the debris of a wall that fell on me,'' she added. Last month, cyclone Tauktae had brushed past the Mumbai coast. The cyclonic storm, which made landfall on the Gujarat coast on May 17, had triggered strong wind, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves, and Mumbai reeled under its impact for three days. Shaikh said people rescued her and took her to a hospital, which gave her primary treatment and allowed her to go.

''I have lost my house in the incident…Now nothing is left,” she said.

Shaikh urged the state government to get her house restored.

