U'khand's ecotourism committee clears projects worth about Rs 80 lakh

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:22 IST
Seven projects worth Rs 79.83 lakh were cleared on Thursday at a meeting of Uttarakhand's ecotourism core committee chaired by Head of Forest Force Rajeev Bhartari, an official statement said. The projects include construction of a park by the forest department near Kumaoni Mandir at Chandrabani Khalsa, developing a trek route from Kyasri Nagtibba to Surkanda, a safari zone in Fanto area of Terai West forest division, strengthening of the existing trek routes to Dayara bugyal (meadow) from Barsu and Raithal, beautification of Sanjay Lake in Rishikesh and its development as an adventure sports destination. Other projects cleared were an eco trail/eco park at Bhararisain near Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain and development of camping sites and view points at Nagtibba, Endi and Bursashti besides cleaning and beautification of Nagtibba lake, as per an official release. The sanctioned money is being sent to the DFOs concerned with an instruction to complete work on the projects soon, it said.

