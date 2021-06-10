Science News Roundup: Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket; COVID-19 takes center stage at U.S. primate center and more
Though it has yet to launch a rocket, the latest capital raise gives Relativity a market valuation of $4.2 billion, making it the second-most valuable privately-held space firm behind Elon Musk's SpaceX.
The tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
A microscopic organism has wriggled back to life and reproduced asexually after lying frozen in the vast permafrost lands of northeastern Siberia for 24,000 years. Russian scientists found the tiny, ancient animal called the bdelloid rotifer in soil taken from the river Alazeya in Russia's region of Yakutia in the far north.
Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket
Venture-backed startup Relativity Space, which aims to build the world's first fleet of 3D-printed rockets, said that it has raised $650 million from a raft of new investors, including BlackRock, hedge fund, on Tuesday Soroban Capital, and the actor Jared Leto. Though it has yet to launch a rocket, the latest capital raise gives Relativity a market valuation of $4.2 billion, making it the second-most valuable privately-held space firm behind Elon Musk's SpaceX.
COVID-19 takes center stage at U.S. primate center
On a 500-acre plot of land near a small Louisiana town north of New Orleans, about 5,000 monkeys climb and lounge in an enclosure. Many of the primates, mostly rhesus macaques, at the Tulane National Research Centre are destined for use in scientific research for COVID-19.
