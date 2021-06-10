Left Menu

NHAI debars Gayatri Projects from participating in its ongoing, future bids

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:59 IST
NHAI debars Gayatri Projects from participating in its ongoing, future bids
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday said it has declared Gayatri Projects Ltd as a non-performer and has prohibited the firm to participate in the ongoing and future bids of NHAI till the defects on the current project are not completely rectified as per contract requirement.

NHAI said the construction firm was engaged in four-laning of Sultanpur to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and has repeatedly violated the conditions of the agreement.

''During audit by quality inspection team and regular inspection by NHAI officials, deficiencies in the project work were observed and were shared with the contractor for rectification,'' NHAI said adding that upon non-compliance, a show-cause notice was issued to the firm.

According to NHAI, the reply given by the contractor explaining the deficiencies were found to be unsatisfactory.

It said some major deficiencies in the project included: Cracks in concrete pavement at many places; poor progress of work and lack of safety measures on the project; and road signages and furniture missing; and compromising road safety of the users.

NHAI said it has launched quality checking drive where all the projects are being checked by special teams of experts being sent from headquarters.

The quality inspections are not only ensuring adherence to standards but also verifying compliance to contractual obligations on part of contractors and consultants, it added.

NHAI said enforcement of such quality control measures will increase the accountability of contractors to deliver good-quality national highway projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021