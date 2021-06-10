Left Menu

Monsoon sets in over Odisha, to cover entire state in 2 days: IMD

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:12 IST
The southwest monsoon on Thursday set in over Odisha and is likely to advance into the remaining parts of the state in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weatherman said monsoon has covered Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam and parts of Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha and Puri districts.

''Southwest Monsoon further advanced into Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and south Odisha,'' the IMD tweeted.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Odisha during the next 48 hours.

