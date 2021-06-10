Left Menu

Fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh CM in corruption case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:54 IST
Fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh CM in corruption case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has registered a fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki for alleged nepotism and corruption related to a Rs 14.71-lakh contract for the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school boundary wall in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata 16 years ago, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after conducting a preliminary enquiry, has alleged that officials of the Public Works Department, Arunachal Pradesh awarded the tender to firms controlled by the family members of Tuki, the then PWD minister of the state, at his behest and without inviting tenders, which caused wrongful loss to the state government and ''wrongful'' gain to the minister and his relatives.

The work of Rs 14.71 lakh was awarded by the then commissioner of the Kendriya Vidyalaya suo motu to the Arunachal Pradesh PWD in 2005, despite the fact that it ''did not have the required establishment and wherewithal'' in the Salt Lake area, where the construction was to take place.

The CBI has alleged that during a preliminary enquiry, it has emerged that Tuki had introduced his sister-in-law to the Arunachal Pradesh PWD engineer coordinating the project in Kolkata at the Kolkata airport to grant the project to her company, which was done.

The probe in the matter was handed over to the central agency on the orders of the Gauhati High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021