Fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh CM in corruption case

The CBI has registered a fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki for alleged nepotism and corruption related to a Rs 14.71-lakh contract for the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school boundary wall in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata 16 years ago, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after conducting a preliminary enquiry, has alleged that officials of the Public Works Department, Arunachal Pradesh awarded the tender to firms controlled by the family members of Tuki, the then PWD minister of the state, at his behest and without inviting tenders, which caused wrongful loss to the state government and ''wrongful'' gain to the minister and his relatives.

Advertisement

The work of Rs 14.71 lakh was awarded by the then commissioner of the Kendriya Vidyalaya suo motu to the Arunachal Pradesh PWD in 2005, despite the fact that it ''did not have the required establishment and wherewithal'' in the Salt Lake area, where the construction was to take place.

The CBI has alleged that during a preliminary enquiry, it has emerged that Tuki had introduced his sister-in-law to the Arunachal Pradesh PWD engineer coordinating the project in Kolkata at the Kolkata airport to grant the project to her company, which was done.

The probe in the matter was handed over to the central agency on the orders of the Gauhati High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)