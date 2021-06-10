AAP claims private builders in Delhi's Model Town occupying PWD land; BJP denies allegation

The AAP on Thursday claimed that private builders in north Delhi's Model Town are occupying PWD land in connivance with the BJP-ruled MCD, an allegation denied by the Delhi BJP.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that private builders is constructing PWD's roads, including drainage and footpath, by getting the map made in the form of a plot approved by the municipal corporations.

''Private builders in Model Town are occupying PWD land in connivance with the BJP-ruled MCD, hence proving their indulgence into abysmal corrupt practises,'' Bhardwaj said.

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, MLA from Model Town Assembly, also claimed that the MCD has passed the map and has given certificate to the private builder to take possession of the government land.

''Aam Aadmi Party demands that action should be taken against those who have passed the map and FIR should be registered against the builders,'' said Tripathi.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that North DMC has no involvement in sanctioning the building plan for the disputed plot which measures barely 60 metres.

''Some individual occupying the plot has got a building plan passed online under the 'saral' scheme. North DMC's local authorities have already started the procedure to cancel the builders online plan and police complaint has been sent,'' he said.

''Both Bhardwaj and Tripathi are MLAs and should know that building plan for small plots like this one get sanctioned by architects online under saral scheme and Standing Committee of North MCD has no role in this sanctioning,'' Kapoor said.

