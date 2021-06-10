Parts of Rajasthan reel under scorching heat, no relief for next 2 days

Parts of Rajasthan reeled under blistering heat on Thursday with Sri Ganganagar recording the highest temperature in the state at 45.3 degrees Celsius, according to a meteorological department report.

Pilani recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, Churu 44.5 degrees Celsius, Karauli 44 degrees Celsius, Sawai Madhopur 43.6 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 43 degrees Celsius and Kota 42.5 degrees Celsius, the report said.

The weather department said similar weather conditions will prevail in the state for the next two days.

Thunderstorm activity would start from June 12 and bring down the temperatures slightly, it said.

