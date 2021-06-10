Monsoon sets in over Odisha, to cover entire state in 2 days: IMD

The southwest monsoon on Thursday set in over Odisha and is likely to advance into the remaining parts of the state in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weatherman said monsoon has covered Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam and parts of Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha and Puri districts.

''Southwest monsoon further advanced into Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and south Odisha,'' the IMD tweeted.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Odisha during the next 48 hours.

The Met centre has issued a red-alert warning for Friday for some districts.

Heavy to extremely heavy rain will very likely occur at a few places in Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Khordha, Puri and Jagatsinghpur, the department said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will very likely occur at some places in Ganjam, Cuttack, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Kendrapara, it added.

The met centre warned of localised flash flood in some places and possible landslides in hthe illy areas.

Paradip in Jagatsinghpur and Bolangir received 65.5 mm and 72 mm of heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the weather department.

Sambalpur received 62.6 mm rain, while there was 42 mm of rainfall in Nayagarh, it said.

Meanwhile, the state government has put all the districts on the alert to face the eventualities like flash flood and inundation of low lying areas due to the extremely heavy rainfall on account of low pressure area and subsequent advancement of the monsoon.

The district authorities are told to remain prepared to evacuate people from the low lying area, an official at the Special Relief Commissioners office said.

Meanwhile, the Housing and Urban Development department has issued an alert to all the District Collectors to ensure that the urban zones of their respective districts are not affected due to flooding.

They are asked to personally supervise the activity to check urban flooding and ensure minimal inconvenience to the people.

G Mathivathnan, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development department has said, while an SoP has already been issued in this regard, a checklist highlighting 19 items is circulated on Thursday.

It will be handy for timely actions, he pointed out.

The IMD had on Wednesday warned that isolated extremely heavy rainfalls are very likely over Odisha on June 11 and 12.

It may lead to flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas, disruption of traffic, damage to kutcha (raw) houses, vulnerable structures, standing crops, and may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments.

Along with monsoon, the fairly widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 2 days, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena has apprised all the collectors and Municipal Commissioners about the heavy rainfall in Odisha from June 10 to 14.

