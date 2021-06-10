Maha: Rs one lakh fine imposed for illegal felling of trees
The municipal corporation of Latur city in central Maharashtra on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a local resident for felling two trees without permission, an official said.
If the fine is not paid, it will be recovered from property tax, he said. A couple of almond trees, about ten years old and nearly 30 feet tall, were felled in Shivaji Nagar locality on Wednesday night without permission, the order of the municipal corporation said.
The fine was imposed under the Maharashtra (Urban areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, it said.
