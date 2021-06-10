Left Menu

2 killed, 1 hurt in wall-collapse incident in UP's Sitapur

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and one was injured when the walls of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Jagdishpur village of this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred under the Misrikh police station area in the morning hours, they said, adding that the walls of Rambhajan's house collapsed following the heavy rains.

Rambhajan's wife Rampati (45), niece Meenakshi (12) and son Anuj rushed to save the cattle when another wall collapsed on them, the police said.

They were rushed to the Misrikh Community Health Centre (CHC) where both Rampati and Meenakshi were declared dead while Anuj was admitted with injuries.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to announce an ex-gratia amount to the family of the victims in accordance with norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

