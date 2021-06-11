No serious damage or casualties from Iraq rocket attacks -State Dept
There was no serious damage or casualties from rocket attacks on Wednesday that hit sites in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad where U.S. contractors were present, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
A small number of personnel were treated for smoke inhalation following the attacks, Price said.
