Odd News Roundup: Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland

Some might cringe, but at one Maryland chocolate shop, 17-year-old insects are flying off the shelves. Sarah Dwyer, of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethseda, started coating cicadas in chocolate and selling them when the periodical Brood X emerged this spring for the first time since 2004.

