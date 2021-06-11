Left Menu

Maha: Boy suffers electric shock; portion of house collapses due to rains in Thane

In rain-related accidents, 12-year-old boy suffered an electric shock, while a portion of a house collapsed amid the downpour in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:36 IST
In rain-related accidents, 12-year-old boy suffered an electric shock, while a portion of a house collapsed amid the downpour in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday. The boy Keval Buthelo suffered an electric shock he came in contact with a live cable that had fallen into a puddle near his house in Chari area of Thane city on Thursday evening, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the regional disaster management cell. The boy is being treated for the injuries, he said. The official further said a portion of a house wall collapsed in Sanjay Nagar of Mumbra due to rainfall during the day. The remaining part of the house and a house adjoining the structure were in a dangerous stated, and the civic officials are inspecting the site, Kadam said. In a related development, considering the forecast for heavy rainfall, Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske urged citizens not to step out of their homes. He also appealed to them to avoid taking shelter near trees, dilapidated buildings or compound walls, and park their vehicles in safe places. Meanwhile, civic commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi along with an NDRF team surveyed the Kalyan and Dombivili civic limits to take stock of the dilapidated and dangerous structures.

