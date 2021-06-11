Maha: Most Raigad talukas get low rainfall

Raigad district in Maharashtra received low rainfall on Thursday and Friday, with Shrivardhan recording the highest at 105 mm in the last 24 hours and Mahad at the other end of the list with just 5 mm, officials said.

Incidentally, the district administration had issued a red alert on the night of Wednesday warning citizens of heavy rains.

Advertisement

The district received 34.14 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Friday, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)