Left Menu

Maha: Most Raigad talukas get low rainfall

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:34 IST
Maha: Most Raigad talukas get low rainfall
  • Country:
  • India

Raigad district in Maharashtra received low rainfall on Thursday and Friday, with Shrivardhan recording the highest at 105 mm in the last 24 hours and Mahad at the other end of the list with just 5 mm, officials said.

Incidentally, the district administration had issued a red alert on the night of Wednesday warning citizens of heavy rains.

The district received 34.14 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Friday, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021