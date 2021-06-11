Vandalur zoo welcomes baby Chimpanzee

A baby chimpanzee is a new attraction at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo, here.

It was born to Gowri (Susie), a chimpanzee received from the Singapore zoo, on June 9, an AAZP release said on Friday.

Advertisement

''The mother and the baby chimpanzee are healthy and are under continuous monitoring of the veterinary team,'' it said.

The zoo, home to over 2,500 animals, had received a pair of chimpanzees from the Singapore zoo in October 2005.

''Gombe aged 28 and Gowri (Susie) aged 23 are one of the most attractive and precious wild animals of the Vandalur zoo,'' the park's deputy director said.

Chimpanzee is an endangered species that is endemic to the African continent, according to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)