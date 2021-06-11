Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana
Russian scientists found the tiny, ancient animal called the bdelloid rotifer in soil taken from the river Alazeya in Russia's region of Yakutia in the far north. How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana On a 500-acre (200-hectare) plot of land near a small Louisiana town north of New Orleans, about 5,000 monkeys climb and lounge in an enclosure.
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
A microscopic organism has wriggled back to life and reproduced asexually after lying frozen in the vast permafrost lands of northeastern Siberia for 24,000 years. Russian scientists found the tiny, ancient animal called the bdelloid rotifer in soil taken from the river Alazeya in Russia's region of Yakutia in the far north.
How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana
On a 500-acre (200-hectare) plot of land near a small Louisiana town north of New Orleans, about 5,000 monkeys climb and lounge in an enclosure. Many of the primates, mostly rhesus macaques, at the Tulane National Research Center are destined for use in scientific research, including in experiments for COVID-19.
