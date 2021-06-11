NHAI debars MSV International from bidding for its projects

The NHAI on Friday said it has declared MSV International Inc, in association with Mspark Futuristics & Associates, as a non-performer and has prohibited both the entities from participating in its ongoing and future bids until the defects on the current project are completely rectified as per contract requirement.

The NHAI said the consultancy firm was engaged in the supervision of four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section in Uttar Pradesh and failed to perform its assigned duties while delivering supervision consultancy services for the project.

Advertisement

''During audit by quality inspection team and regular inspection by NHAI officials, it was found that the contractor, M/s Gayatri Projects Ltd, failed to construct the project highway in conformity with specification and standard set in the contract agreement,''NHAI said.

Supervision consultancy firm MSV International Inc, in association with Mspark Futuristics and Associates, also did not act proactively nor issued notices to the contractor timely on the deficiencies pointed out by the quality audit team, it added.

The NHAI said a show cause notice was issued to the consultancy firm on this account and the reply given by the firm explaining the deficiencies were found to be unsatisfactory.

''Hence, the consultancy firm and the contractor have been declared as non-performer and prohibited to participate for the ongoing and future bids of NHAI till the notified defects are satisfactorily cured,'' it said.

It also said it has launched quality checking drive where all the projects are being checked by special teams of experts being sent from headquarters.

The quality inspections are not only ensuring adherence to standards but also verifying compliance to contractual obligations on part of contractors and consultants, it added.

The NHAI said enforcement of such quality control measures will increase the accountability of contractors to deliver good-quality national highway projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)