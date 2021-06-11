Left Menu

Haryana: Three children drowned in Yamuna river

PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three children drowned in the Yamuna river here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday near Dhika Tapri, located close to the Uttar Pradesh border.

Villagers pulled out the children from the river shortly after they drowned but by then they had died.

The victims aged 14 to 17. They had gone there to take a bath, police said.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after autopsy.

