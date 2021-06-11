Left Menu

Ganganagar in Rajasthan sizzles at 44.2 deg C

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:53 IST
Ganganagar in Rajasthan sizzles at 44.2 deg C
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Ganganagar continued to remain the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu, which recorded a day temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The day temperature in Karauli was 43.6 degrees Celsius while Chittorgarh and Pilani sizzled at 43.3 degrees Celsius, according to a Met report issued here.

Other districts recorded the day temperature at below 43 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has predicted dust storm or thunderstorm or light rains in several districts of the state over the next four days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021