Ganganagar in Rajasthan sizzles at 44.2 deg C
- Country:
- India
Ganganagar continued to remain the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu, which recorded a day temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Friday.
The day temperature in Karauli was 43.6 degrees Celsius while Chittorgarh and Pilani sizzled at 43.3 degrees Celsius, according to a Met report issued here.
Other districts recorded the day temperature at below 43 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological department has predicted dust storm or thunderstorm or light rains in several districts of the state over the next four days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Churu
- Pilani
- Rajasthan
- Karauli
- Ganganagar
- Chittorgarh
ALSO READ
Rajasthan govt will appeal to SC to direct Centre to float global tenders for COVID-19 vaccines: Raghu Sharma
Saint Gobain proposes to invest Rs 1,100 cr in Rajasthan
Rajasthan may move SC if Centre doesn't float global tender for Covid vaccines: Health Min
COVID-19 claims 85 more lives in Rajasthan
Rajasthan may move SC if Centre doesn't float global tender for Covid vaccines: Health Min