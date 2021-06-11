Left Menu

Efforts on to ensure uninterrupted flow of Yamuna: UP minister

He said the loss of lives and property due to floods can be avoided if measures are taken on time. During previous regimes, measures to control floods were not taken timely, he alleged.

Efforts on to ensure uninterrupted flow of Yamuna: UP minister
The Uttar Pradesh government is making concerted efforts to ensure uninterrupted flow of the Yamuna with focus on its cleanliness, said state Jal Shakti minister Dr Mahendra Singh here on Friday.

''Like the Namami Gange Programme, all drains would be interlinked and connected to sewage treatment plants,'' the minister told reporters after taking stock of anti-flood measures here. He said the loss of lives and property due to floods can be avoided if measures are taken on time. During previous regimes, measures to control floods were not taken timely, he alleged. To a question on the construction of an illegal colony in a flood-prone area in Vrindavan, the minister said stern action will be taken if such a complaint is received.

