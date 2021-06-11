Extremely heavy showers expected in Mumbai region on Sunday, IMD warns

Mumbai and neighbouring areas are ''very likely'' to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Friday evening.

It also issued a similar `red alert' for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in coastal Maharashtra. A few places in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane may receive heavy rains on Saturday too, it said.

Rainfall of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours is considered as extremely heavy. ''Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to receive extremely heavy rains at isolated places on Sunday. Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have similar alert for Saturday as well,'' said the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD here. Mumbai and Thane districts would ''very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places (on Saturday),'' it added.

In the rest of Maharashtra, there would be moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two days with varied intensity, the forecast said.

Mumbai got respite from rains on Friday after a downpour over the last two days brought the city to a halt.

