At 20.4 deg C, Delhi records lowest minimum temperature for June in 13 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature for the month of June in 13 years on Friday at 20.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Overnight rains brought down the mercury in the national capital.

The maximum temperature settled at 39 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 91 and 47 per cent, it said.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is the official marker for the city, recorded 7.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday.

The Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, a minimum of 23.2 degrees Celsius and 2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature at Lodhi Road settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 19.8 degrees Celsius. It recorded 7.6 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds for Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded a high of 39.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 29 degrees Celsius.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

