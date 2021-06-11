Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days ahead of schedule

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days before its usual date of June 27, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Friday.

In 2008, too, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 15, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

''Conditions are favourable for an early onset. It (monsoon) may reach Delhi by June 15 this time,'' he said.

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the capital over the next three days, he said.

A low pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move across Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh over the next three to four days, the IMD said.

A trough runs from south Punjab to the centre of this low pressure area. Also, strong south-westerly winds are prevailing along the west coast and an offshore trough lies off the west coast.

These conditions are likely to persist over the next five to six days.

''Under these favourable meteorological conditions, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the entire country outside south Rajasthan and Kutch region of Gujarat during the next five-six days,'' the IMD said.

Srivastava said largely, three factors are considered for declaring the arrival of the monsoon in an area (after it makes onset in Kerala) -- widespread rainfall over a large area, prediction of more precipitation over the next three to four days and easterly winds.

In 2013, monsoon covered the entire country by June 16, according to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.

Last year, the wind system had covered the entire country by June 29, seven days before the usual date of July 8.

Srivastava also said this is the first time since 2014 that Delhi has not recorded a heatwave in the summer season.

Frequent western disturbances kept the mercury in check in April and May. Also, Cyclone Tauktae led to record rains last month, he said.

