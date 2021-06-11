Heavy rains expected on Jun 13-14, Mumbai agencies put on high alert

A high alert was issued for Mumbai for June 13 and 14 by the metropolis' civic body after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast ''very heavy rain''.

All civic control rooms as well as those operated by other agencies have been issued the ''high alert'' directive, including power utility firms like BEST and Adani, while the Coast Guard, the Navy and NDRF have been told to remain on standby to render help if required, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

A BMC statement said the flood rescue squads from the fire brigade had been deployed in six control rooms, while the storm water drain department had checked and verified the working at all six pumping stations as well as that of the pump sets installed in several flood=prone parts of the city.

''People are advised to not visit beaches, seafronts etc. Temporary shelters in BMC schools located in 24 civic wards have been kept ready. The officials of various agencies have been asked to report to the disaster control room for better coordination,''an official said.

The civic statement also said a NDRF team has been stationed at the Kranti Nagar bank of Mithi river, with 'L' Ward officials being told to monitor the situation in the area continuously and make arrangements to shift people if the water level rises.

