Maha: Close shave for two as boulder falls on car as they step out for tea

Two persons had a narrow escape as a boulder fell on their car just after they stepped out of it to have tea in Malshej ghat mountain pass located on the borders of Thane and Ahmednagar districts, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday, in which the vehicle was completely damaged, they said. ''The two occupants of the car had stepped out to have tea when a boulder came crashing down on their vehicle. They saw it happen in front of them,'' an official said. The incident affected the traffic movement for some time, but a highway rescue team rushed to the spot and cleared the road for vehicles going towards Ahmednagar, he said. Malshej ghat is prone to landslides during monsoon.

