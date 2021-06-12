Left Menu

UP: Union minister Smriti Irani inaugurates oxygen plant in Amethi

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 14:48 IST
UP: Union minister Smriti Irani inaugurates oxygen plant in Amethi
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday inaugurated an oxygen production plant at the district hospital in Amethi, her parliamentary constituency, officials said.

Built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, the plant will be able to refill 100 cylinders everyday, they said.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar told reporters that seven to eight oxygen plant projects will soon start in the district.

The Union minister of textiles, women and child development also visited the residence of Tiloi block president Munna Singh and expressed condolence over the demise of his father Brahmadev Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021