Rajasthan govt transfers 10 RAS officers

The Rajasthan government transferred 10 Rajasthan Administrative Services officers out of which five officers have been placed under awaiting posting order.

According to an order by the Department of Personnel issued late Friday night, Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer Parshuram Dhanka has been posted as Land Management Officer, Tonk; Anandi Lal Vaishnav as Additional Commissioner in Jaipur Development Authority; Ram Khiladi Meena as Additional District Collector Dausa; and Govardhan Lal Sharma as Deputy Director in Civil Defence Department, Jaipur.

The five officers placed under awaiting posting order (AWO) include Hanuman Ram Chaudhary, Mukesh Kumar Moond, Suresh Kumar Yadav, Lokesh Kumar Meena and Ramniwas Jat, it said.

