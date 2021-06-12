Maha: Rains lash most parts of Raigad; Mhasala records 100 mm showers

Maharashtra's Raigad district received an average of 54 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, with Mhasala recording the highest 100 mm showers, an official said.

The district administration has issued a red alert in the region warning people of heavy rains, he said.

Last year, the average rainfall recorded by the district till June 12 was 238mm, while this year, it has risen to 311mm, the official said.

Shrivardhan taluka received 80 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period, followed by Uran with 76 mm, Murud with 71 mm, while the hill station of Matheran recorded 56 mm showers, it was stated.

