Left Menu

IIT Kanpur professor appointed honorary member of WHO body

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:14 IST
IIT Kanpur professor appointed honorary member of WHO body
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A professor at IIT-Kanpur has been appointed as an honorary member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Air Pollution and Health-Technical Advisory Group (GAPH-TAG), a communiqué issued by premier institute said.

Mukesh Sharma, an air quality expert associated with the civil engineering department at IIT-Kanpur, has melded rigorous research with policy engagement, it said.

"Members of the Technical Advisory Group are selected across the globe and appointed by the Director-General, WHO," the communique issued on Friday said.

WHO-TAG is an advisory body to the WHO providing technical guidance and inputs to support WHO's efforts and work in the fields of air pollution and health issues, including how member countries can achieve the air pollution and health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3.9.1, 7.1.2 and 11.6.2). The SDGs or Global Goals were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Sharma has been associated with WHO, Geneva, International Council for Clean Transport, Clean Air Asia United National Environmental Program, Bangkok, and the World Bank, it said. He will be part of the WHO advisory group on interventions/policies for air pollution control in 194 member states, the communique added.

IIT-Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar congratulated Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021