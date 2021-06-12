Left Menu

Parts of Rajasthan likely to receive rain in next two days

According to the department, rain and dust storm is likely in isolated places in northern districts of Bharatpur, Kota and Jaipur division on June 13 and 14. The official said there will an increase in dust storm activities on June 15-16 in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:43 IST
Parts of Rajasthan likely to receive rain in next two days
  • Country:
  • India

Rain and dust storm in parts of Rajasthan are likely in the next 48 hours amid intense heat wave conditions, an official of the Meteorological department here said on Saturday. According to the department, rain and dust storm is likely in isolated places in northern districts of Bharatpur, Kota and Jaipur division on June 13 and 14. Dust storm at a speed of 40-50 kmph accompanied with light rain is likely in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts on Saturday (June 12). The official said there will an increase in dust storm activities on June 15-16 in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions. The maximum temperature was recorded between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius in most of the parts of the state on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021