Maha: NDRF trains local rescue force in Thane

A team of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF stationed in Maharashtras Thane district to aid during eventualities amid heavy rainfall in the region, imparted training to the local disaster response force on Saturday.At least 12 NDRF teams have been stationed in four districts of the Konkan division, of which four are in Ratnagiri and two each in other districts, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:02 IST
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in Maharashtra's Thane district to aid during eventualities amid heavy rainfall in the region, imparted training to the local disaster response force on Saturday.

At least 12 NDRF teams have been stationed in four districts of the Konkan division, of which four are in Ratnagiri and two each in other districts, an official said. The teams are posted to deal with any eventuality amid warning of heavy rainfall in the region, he said. NDRF Commandant Rajendra Patil has been training 40 personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) on various rescue techniques, the official added.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

