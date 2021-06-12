Science News Roundup: Blue Origin auctions a rocket trip to space with Bezos; Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze and more

Left Menu

Blue Origin is planning a live auction on Saturday to conclude the month-long bidding process for a seat on the sightseeing trip to space next month with the company's founder, billionaire Amazon.com Inc executive Bezos. Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze A microscopic organism has wriggled back to life and reproduced asexually after lying frozen in the vast permafrost lands of northeastern Siberia for 24,000 years.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Blue Origin auctions a rocket trip to space with Bezos

Want to bid for a seat on a spaceship ride with Jeff Bezos? You'll need to be quick - and you'll probably need more than $4 million. Blue Origin is planning a live auction on Saturday to conclude the month-long bidding process for a seat on the sightseeing trip to space next month with the company's founder, billionaire Amazon.com Inc executive Bezos.

Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze

A microscopic organism has wriggled back to life and reproduced asexually after lying frozen in the vast permafrost lands of northeastern Siberia for 24,000 years. Russian scientists found the tiny, ancient animal called the bdelloid rotifer in soil taken from the river Alazeya in Russia's region of Yakutia in the far north.

How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

On a 500-acre (200-hectare) plot of land near a small Louisiana town north of New Orleans, about 5,000 monkeys climb and lounge in an enclosure. Many of the primates, mostly rhesus macaques, at the Tulane National Research Center are destined for use in scientific research, including in experiments for COVID-19.

