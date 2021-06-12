Maha: Man's body found in Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve area

The body of a 65-year-old man was found in the core area of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday with officials suspecting that he might have been killed by a tiger. It seems Bharat Bawane was attacked by a tiger when he was collecting bamboos in the area on Friday afternoon but this couldn't be confirmed, said N V Kale, Deputy Director, TATR.

Bawane's body was found lying in compartment no-138 under the core area, a short distance away from the TATR buffer zone, an official release quoted Kale as saying.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)