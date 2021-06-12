Left Menu

Maha: Man's body found in Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve area

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:23 IST
The body of a 65-year-old man was found in the core area of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday with officials suspecting that he might have been killed by a tiger. It seems Bharat Bawane was attacked by a tiger when he was collecting bamboos in the area on Friday afternoon but this couldn't be confirmed, said N V Kale, Deputy Director, TATR.

Bawane's body was found lying in compartment no-138 under the core area, a short distance away from the TATR buffer zone, an official release quoted Kale as saying.

