Left Menu

Mumbai's Powai lake overflows due to heavy rains

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:25 IST
Mumbai's Powai lake overflows due to heavy rains
  • Country:
  • India

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas over the last few days, Powai lake in the eastern suburbs started overflowing on Saturday afternoon, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The water from the lake, which has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, is used for industrial purposes and it flows into Mithi river.

According to the BMC, the lake had last overflowed on July 5, 2020, during last year's monsoon season.

When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 sq km, while the catchment area is 6.61 sq km, it was stated.

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall since the last few days, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city on Sunday and orange alert for June 14 (Monday).

After the IMD’s forecast, the BMC also issued a ''high alert'' to all the agencies considering ''very heavy rainfall'' in the next two days.

Seven reservoirs Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi supply 385 crore litres of water to the megapolis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021