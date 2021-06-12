Left Menu

All elephants in Mudumalai camp test Covid-19 negative

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:36 IST
Udhagamandalam, June 12 (PT): All the 28 elephants of Theppakaadu camp in Mudumalai in Nilgiris district have tested negative for coronavirus.

The elephants had undergone the test three days ago as a precautionary measure after nine lions of the Anna Zoo in Chennai tested positive, an official release said on Saturday.

The samples were sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh, the results of which were received today.

However, the Forest Department and the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve would not let the guard down and would continue to follow necessary precautions to keep off the infection, the release said.

