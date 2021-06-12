Left Menu

Maximum temperature settles at 34.4 deg C in Delhi, humidity 50 pc

12-06-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mercury in the national capital settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday with a moderate humidity level, making the weather a bit pleasant.

The relative humidity was recorded at 50 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The mercury had risen by several notches in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 32 degrees Celsius, a day after the city registered a record low for June in 13 years.

On Friday, the minimum temperature had stood at 20.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature had settled at 39 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

According to the IMD website, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius late evening.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 20.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, with a relative humidity of 67 per cent.

The weatherman had forecast easterly winds on Saturday.

