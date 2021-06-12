Left Menu

No heatwave expected over next five days: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:34 IST
No heatwave expected over next five days: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No heatwave is expected in the country over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius was reported in Ganganagar in west Rajasthan, it added.

''No Heat Wave Conditions likely over any part of the country during next five days,'' the weather agency said in a bulletin.

The maximum temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius were recorded at most places over west Rajasthan, at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, at a few places over and at isolated places over east Rajasthan, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, several parts of the country are witnessing a good spell of rainfall.

The IMD said the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal some more parts of Odisha, most parts of West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

''Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours,'' the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021